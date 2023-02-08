East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... A few more showers and/or thundershowers will remain in the forecast through sunset, before the rain moves out of East Texas...mainly over Eastern areas, but a few may continue over northern locations as well. Decreasing clouds overnight tonight with come cooler temperatures continuing to move into the area. Another cold front late tomorrow will usher in some colder air for a day or two, then we warm up awaiting another cold front on Tuesday (St. Valentine’s Day). We should be rain free after this afternoon/early evenings rain, then more precipitation enters the area for Monday and Tuesday. Wednesday looks to be dry and fairly mild. Another inch to inch and a half will be possible during the early part of next week. A few isolated thunderstorms will be possible late on Monday and again on Tuesday as the front moves through. The coldest morning will be on Saturday as lows dip into the upper 20s to near 30°. For the most part, afternoon high temperatures will be mild, except for Friday/Saturday where they will be on the cooler side. A few windy days are expected...Friday out of the NW at 15-25 mph and again on Tuesday, out of the SE to SW at 15-25mph and gusty. Have a great rest of your Wednesday.

