East Texas zoos hyper vigilant after monkey thefts in Dallas

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - After the theft of two Emperor Tamarin monkeys in Dallas, and similar recent crimes around the nation, East Texas zoos are on high alert according to Caldwell Zoo President and CEO Steve Marshall.

“We consider things like this just malicious intent and endangerment of the lives of these animals,” Marshall said.

Tyler’s Caldwell Zoo has experienced animal theft in the past, nearly 30 years ago when someone stole monkeys in that incident as well.

“There were three squirrel monkeys that were taken from the zoo,” Marshall said. “The guilty parties were found very quickly.”

When this happens, Marshall says the well being of the animals is always their top priority, as the experience can often be traumatic for the animal and can even turn fatal.

“Any exotic animal takes next level care of need, some exponentially higher than others,” Marshall said. “Special diets, some animals are on medication.”

The Caldwell Zoo and the Ellen Trout Zoo in Lufkin both say they are focused on being hyper vigilant after these recent thefts.

And while the Caldwell Zoo already has cameras in place, they’re monitoring exhibits for and signs of tampering. The Ellen Trout Zoo says they’ll be beefing up security and adding more cameras on zoo grounds.

“We know this alleged perpetrator in Dallas had already been scoping out these areas and had been looking and had actually been found behind the scenes before,” Marshall said.

