Congressman Moran ‘disappointed’ with president’s State of the Union address

Congressman Nathaniel Moran (TX-01) released the following statement in response to President Biden's State of the Union address:

“The American people deserve transparency and accountability from the government at all levels. While I am disappointed, I am not surprised by President Biden’s unwillingness to admit that the path he has taken our nation on is the wrong path. Whether it be foreign affairs, national security, the economy, or the porous southern border, the policies and practices of the Biden Administration have been disastrous and we need to reverse course.

“Over the last two years, President Biden and Congressional Democrats have pushed through unprecedented spending while trampling over the individual liberties of everyday Americans. This has resulted in crippling inflation that has impacted families and businesses across our nation with what is essentially an additional, hidden tax that robs hardworking Americans of a portion of their paycheck every month.

“The poor economic environment facilitated by the Biden Administration hurts vulnerable Americans who cannot afford these additional expenses. During tonight’s State of the Union address, President Biden should have made his intentions clear that he intends to curb out-of-control spending by working in good faith with House Republicans to cut wasteful spending and work to create a balanced budget. Responsible and reduced spending is the first step to returning economic liberty to our nation.

“Under President Biden, our southern border is open to illegal immigrants and illegal drugs. Since taking office, over 1.2 million “gotaways” have unlawfully entered our nation. This past December, over 200,000 migrants were apprehended at the border – the worst month on record. In the first three months of FY 2023, over 9,000 pounds of Fentanyl in transport across our southern border was seized – enough to kill every American, several times over. Despite these alarming statistics, the Biden Administration has refused to support policies, such as my own Border Security Investment Act, that would strengthen our southern border. We need to prioritize securing our border, and in turn, keeping our communities safe.

“Unfortunately, it will take more than securing our southern border to keep Americans safe. Across the nation, we have seen a rise in crime. Since 2020, homicides are up 13%, sexual assault is up 23.5%, and aggravated assault is up nearly 34%. This uptick in crime is primarily taking place in cities under Democratic leadership, where funding for law enforcement has been cut. As a result, despite this uptick in crime, federal arrests are down 35%.

“We need to support our law enforcement officers – the same officers we call, and rely on, when we are faced with an emergency. Over 300 officers were shot last year, 60 of these shootings being fatal. This is a 28% increase from 2020. I am proud to back the blue, and will continue to encourage my colleagues in Congress, both Republican and Democrat, to unify behind our law enforcement officials and ensure we are providing them with the resources and training they need to protect our communities.

“Despite the picture President Biden is attempting to paint, the American people know better. I am disappointed that President Biden did not address the real issues jeopardizing the safety of our communities and hurting the American people. And, I am disappointed that he effectively declared war on the oil and gas industry, small businesses, free markets, and the pocketbooks of families everywhere. It’s simply the wrong direction.

“The strongest part of our union is the character of our people, and I am honored to represent to good people of East Texas. I will continue to share our conservative values and work to move our country in the right direction.”

