Chick-Fil-A confirms they’re moving Broadway location

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A representative of the corporate office of Chick-Fil-A has confirmed the location at Broadway Crosssing will be relocated.

Though they would not say where the new location would be, the company has obtained a permit for 5943 South Broadway Ave., which is across the street and just south of the current location.

The company issued the following statement:

“The relocation of Chick-Fil-A Broadway Crossing is in the preliminary stages, and we will share more details on the improvements, as well as timing once finalized. However, we are happy to share that the current location will remain open to serve Tyler and the surrounding area until the new restaurant location opens.”

