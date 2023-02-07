WebXtra: Tyler TxDOT official shares plan to repair potholes

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Williford explains TXDOT’s plan to address the road repairs from last week’s winter storm damage.

To report a pothole or tree limb to TXDOT in the road please click on the link below or click on the Big Red Box here on our website. That’ll take you to TXDOT where you can report an issue.

Report a pothole, downed limb, or other damage here.

