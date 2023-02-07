Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check

WebXtra: Tyler TxDOT official shares plan to repair potholes

By Lexi Vennetti
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 2:44 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Williford explains TXDOT’s plan to address the road repairs from last week’s winter storm damage.

To report a pothole or tree limb to TXDOT in the road please click on the link below or click on the Big Red Box here on our website. That’ll take you to TXDOT where you can report an issue.

Report a pothole, downed limb, or other damage here.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body found at construction site in Tyler
Traffic in the westbound lanes of Interstate 20 is building near the U.S. 69 exit in Lindale,...
Traffic slow-moving on Interstate 20 near Lindale
David Maberry, of Tyler, appearing on TV's 'Wheel of Fortune' last week.
Tyler man wins on Wheel of Fortune
Micah McAfoose and Graylan Spring
Report: Truck driver failed to yield right of way in crash that killed 2 SFA students
According to the Edgewood Police Department, the teens were found dead in the garage Sunday.
3 teens found dead in garage likely died of carbon monoxide poisoning, police say

Latest News

Tyler TxDOT official shares plan to repair potholes
The proposal is for a new Home 2 Suites by Hilton Extended Stay Hotel that would consist of...
Lufkin City Council considers re-zoning for new hotel in Garden District Shopping Village
Lufkin City Council considers re-zoning for new hotel in Garden District Shopping Village
High Street Bridge repairs.
WebXtra: Damaged drainage line source of High Street Bridge sinkhole