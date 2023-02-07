Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Van Zandt County grand jury won’t indict man who shot, killed house intruder

Gavel on sounding block (Source: Gray News)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 3:58 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - In April 2022, a Canton homeowner shot and killed a man he claims unlawfully forced entry into his home. However, he will not face indictment for the incident.

Van Zandt County District Attorney Tonda Curry said a grand jury has decided there is not enough evidence to indict the homeowner for a crime.

At 12:30 a.m. Saturday, April 24, 2022, Canton police officers were dispatched to a residence following reports of a shooting. Upon arrival, they reported finding Erik J. Hicks, 51, of Grand Saline, in the residence having suffered multiple gunshot wounds. Hicks died of his wounds shortly after being transported to a local hospital.

A joint investigation by the Canton Police Department and the Texas Rangers revealed that Hicks had allegedly unlawfully forced entry into the residence and confronted the homeowner while armed with a handgun. The homeowner retrieved his own handgun and shot Hicks multiple times.

