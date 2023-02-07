Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Upshur County district judge pleads guilty to DWI charge

(Upshur County Sheriff's Office)
By Jeff Awtrey
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 11:19 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GILMER, Texas (KLTV) - Upshur County District Judge Dean Fowler has pleaded guilty to a DWI charge.

Fowler entered the plea before Upshur County Judge Todd Tefteller, according to Smith County District Attorney Jacob Putman, who was a special prosecutor in the case.

Putman said the plea was entered on Monday. Fowler accepted a one-year deferred adjudication sentence.

Putman said DWI is not an offense in which an elected district judge can be removed.

Fowler was arrested in September following a wreck on State Highway 154.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

