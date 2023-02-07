Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Tyler police investigating after victim found shot to death inside residence

By Stephanie Frazier
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 3:09 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler police report that on Monday a person was shot and killed inside a home.

On February 6 at about 4:20 p.m., police officers went to a residence in the 1600 blk of W. Mims where a homicide had been reported. A person was found dead inside the residence; they had been shot. Their name is being withheld until family can be notified, police say. No one has been arrested in the shooting.

Police are still investigating the death, and ask that if anyone has any information that may assist in this case, please contact the Tyler Police Department at 903-531-1000, or call Tyler-Smith County Crime Stoppers at 903-597-2833 to remain anonymous.

