Tyler pastor ordered to pay $70K in restitution for theft charges

Rev. Jerome Rocky Milton (left) and Jerome Anthony Milton
Rev. Jerome Rocky Milton (left) and Jerome Anthony Milton(Smith County Jail)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff and Willie Downs
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 9:20 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A pastor and his son who pleaded guilty to stealing from an elderly couple have been ordered to pay tens of thousands of dollars in restitution.

Rev. Jerome Rocky Milton of the Open Door Bible Church was ordered to pay $30,000 in restitution to the family he stole from, as well as $40,000 in restitution to his church. The Smith County District Attorney’s Office requested that the family be paid first, then the church.

In August 2022, Rev. Milton was ordered to spend 180 days in jail and given 10 years probation. He is expected to be released from jail this afternoon.

Rev. Milton’s son, Jerome Anthony Milton, was ordered to pay $1,000 in restitution for credit card abuse. Jerome Anthony Milton pleaded guilty in October 2022 to a charge of credit/debit card abuse against an elderly individual.

Previous reporting:

Tyler pastor gets 10 years probation for theft charges

Son of Tyler pastor pleads guilty to assisting father in defrauding elderly couple

