Tuesday’s Weather: Cloudy and rainy at times

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Clouds are increasing and a few showers will be moving in this morning. It will be cloudy through the day with temperatures in the 50s this morning and the 60s this afternoon. Expect a few showers off and on throughout the day. Chances for showers and thunderstorms will increase tonight with some heavy rainfall likely along with some gusty winds with a few of the thunderstorms. Showers and a few isolated thunderstorms will continue off and on tomorrow, coming to an end tomorrow evening. Clouds clear out by Thursday morning with more sunshine for the end of the week. A dry cold front arrives Thursday night with blustery and cool conditions on Friday and a slow warming trend through the weekend.

