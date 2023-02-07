Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Top 5 selected in 2023 ‘Women with Heart’ scholarship contest

Vote for your favorite finalist now
Christus Trinity Mother Frances Louis and Peaches Owen Heart Hospital present the 2023 Women with Heart Scholarship Opportunity
By Austin Sandy
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 11:47 AM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Christus Trinity Mother Frances Louis and Peaches Owen Heart Hospital in Tyler has completed the submissions phase of the 2023 Women with Heart scholarship contest. The top five videos have been selected by the committee and released to the community for voting. The top three videos will receive a scholarship in the amounts of $1,500, $2,500 and $5,000. The video entries were created in February - Heart Health Awareness Month - with hopes of building awareness of women’s heart disease.

Voting for the scholarship winners is open Tuesday, February 7th until Monday, February 20th. You can participate in the process by voting for your favorite video below.

Each user will be allowed to vote once every 24 hours. Users will be asked to confirm their mobile device via phone number, but this data is not being stored or used by KLTV or CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances.

Voting will close February 20, 2022 at 11:59 p.m.

