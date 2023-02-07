Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check

Texas high school football coach selected to be a guest enforcer at a wrestling event

HOT WrestleBowl 2
HOT WrestleBowl 2(HOT WrestleBowl 2)
By Darby Brown
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 6:05 PM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AXTELL, Texas (KWTX) - Axtell head football coach Craig Horn will be a special guest enforcer for the 6-man tag match at WrestleBowl 2 in Axtell on February 19.

Heart of Texas Wrestling shared this news on Facebook. The organization wrote that “his job will be to make sure things don’t get too out of hand during the match.”

Axtell ISD superintendent Dr. J.R. Proctor will be the special guest announcer.

WrestleBowl 2 tickets are on sale now at www.hotprowrestling.com. The event will be held at Axtell ISD’s old gymnasium.

Proceeds from WrestleBowl 2 will benefit the Ricky Roberts Memorial Scholarship and the Henry Witt, Sr. Memorial Scholarship.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body found at construction site in Tyler
Small plane crash near airport in Gladewater
Private plane crashes near Gladewater airport
1 dead after alleged home invasion near Bullard
Traffic in the westbound lanes of Interstate 20 is building near the U.S. 69 exit in Lindale,...
Traffic slow-moving on Interstate 20 near Lindale
A FedEx cargo plane was several miles from the airport when it was cleared to land, according...
Plane crash averted at Texas airport; FAA, NTSB to investigate

Latest News

(Source: The Red Zone)
Mount Vernon head football coach taking coordinator position at Tyler Legacy
Lufkin football coach pleased with younger players’ progress in off-season
Lufkin football coach pleased with younger players’ progress in off-season
Whitehouse is decked out in red and gold--- supporting Patrick Mahomes just days ahead of the...
Businesses go red and gold for Whitehouse grad, Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes
Businesses go red and gold for Whitehouse grad, Chiefs QB Patrick mahomes
Businesses go red and gold for Whitehouse grad, Chiefs QB Patrick mahomes
Brooklyn Nets' Kyrie Irving is seen during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the...
Irving trade official as Mavs essentially start season over