Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check

Lufkin football coach pleased with younger players’ progress in off-season

Lufkin Coach Todd Quick discusses his young team's growth in the off season
By Mark Bownds
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 8:34 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Lufkin Panthers head football coach Todd Quick is busy preparing for the fall season. He says that he likes what he sees from the younger guys.

“We were really young. And those young guys are kind of taking over,” he said.

“They’re taking over the offseason. And kids are getting bigger, faster, stronger and I couldn’t be more happy with how they’re working and how they’re leading. We’re excited when we get them all back in the same group. And we’re just ready. We’re ready to get going in spring ball.”

Copyright 2023 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body found at construction site in Tyler
Small plane crash near airport in Gladewater
Private plane crashes near Gladewater airport
1 dead after alleged home invasion near Bullard
Traffic in the westbound lanes of Interstate 20 is building near the U.S. 69 exit in Lindale,...
Traffic slow-moving on Interstate 20 near Lindale
A FedEx cargo plane was several miles from the airport when it was cleared to land, according...
Plane crash averted at Texas airport; FAA, NTSB to investigate

Latest News

(Source: The Red Zone)
Mount Vernon head football coach taking coordinator position at Tyler Legacy
Whitehouse is decked out in red and gold--- supporting Patrick Mahomes just days ahead of the...
Businesses go red and gold for Whitehouse grad, Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes
Businesses go red and gold for Whitehouse grad, Chiefs QB Patrick mahomes
Businesses go red and gold for Whitehouse grad, Chiefs QB Patrick mahomes
Brooklyn Nets' Kyrie Irving is seen during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the...
Irving trade official as Mavs essentially start season over