Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check

Lufkin City Council considers re-zoning for new hotel in Garden District Shopping Village

By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 12:32 AM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The proposal is for a new Home 2 Suites by Hilton Extended Stay Hotel that would consist of four stories with 92 guest rooms.

Lufkin Hotel II, LLC, has requested a special use permit for the hotel to be built within the Garden District Shopping Village at 3701 S. Medford Dr.

The request was unanimously recommended for approval by the Planning and Zoning Commission at their regular meeting on Jan. 9. Then, city council reviewed a proposed civil site plan at their regular meeting on Jan. 17, and the hotel plans were found to be consistent with the surrounding zoning and uses for the area. The property is currently zoned “local business,” and the general area comprises a mix of commercial uses.

The meeting agenda noted, “staff finds this property to be an excellent location for a hotel due to its proximity to restaurant and entertainment uses.”

A public hearing was also held for the first reading of the ordinance to amend zoning, but no one appeared who wished to speak. A unanimous vote by councilmembers to approve the ordinance was recorded.

A second reading of the ordinance to amend the zoning for this property will be held at the regular city council meeting on Feb. 7.

The proposal is for a new Home 2 Suites by Hilton Extended Stay Hotel that would consist of...
The proposal is for a new Home 2 Suites by Hilton Extended Stay Hotel that would consist of four stories with 92 guest rooms.(City of Lufkin Planning & Zoning)
The hotel would be built within the Garden District Shopping Village at 3701 S. Medford Dr.
The hotel would be built within the Garden District Shopping Village at 3701 S. Medford Dr.(City of Lufkin Planning & Zoning)

Copyright 2023 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body found at construction site in Tyler
Small plane crash near airport in Gladewater
Private plane crashes near Gladewater airport
1 dead after alleged home invasion near Bullard
Traffic in the westbound lanes of Interstate 20 is building near the U.S. 69 exit in Lindale,...
Traffic slow-moving on Interstate 20 near Lindale
A FedEx cargo plane was several miles from the airport when it was cleared to land, according...
Plane crash averted at Texas airport; FAA, NTSB to investigate

Latest News

Kim Crisp wants to build a restaurant inside an old bank building in Nacogdoches.
Developer wants to open restaurant inside old bank building in downtown Nacogdoches
The new restaurant is planned to be located at 3720 North Street.
Freddy’s is coming to Nacogdoches
Feed prices rising
Rising feed prices hurt East Texas meat producers
Small and independent producers have to struggle with feeding their stock and trying not to...
WebXtra: Rising feed prices hurt East Texas meat producers