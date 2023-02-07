Lufkin City Council considers re-zoning for new hotel in Garden District Shopping Village

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The proposal is for a new Home 2 Suites by Hilton Extended Stay Hotel that would consist of four stories with 92 guest rooms.

Lufkin Hotel II, LLC, has requested a special use permit for the hotel to be built within the Garden District Shopping Village at 3701 S. Medford Dr.

The request was unanimously recommended for approval by the Planning and Zoning Commission at their regular meeting on Jan. 9. Then, city council reviewed a proposed civil site plan at their regular meeting on Jan. 17, and the hotel plans were found to be consistent with the surrounding zoning and uses for the area. The property is currently zoned “local business,” and the general area comprises a mix of commercial uses.

The meeting agenda noted, “staff finds this property to be an excellent location for a hotel due to its proximity to restaurant and entertainment uses.”

A public hearing was also held for the first reading of the ordinance to amend zoning, but no one appeared who wished to speak. A unanimous vote by councilmembers to approve the ordinance was recorded.

A second reading of the ordinance to amend the zoning for this property will be held at the regular city council meeting on Feb. 7.

