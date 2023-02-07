Laredo Police officers placed on administrative duties amid concerns of illegal voting

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - The City of Laredo District Two debate continues just days after Visiting Judge Susan Reed ruled to overturn the result of the race and later declaring Ricardo Richie Rangel the winner.

Even though the judge’s ruling is at a standstill due to an appeal, many are wondering what will happen to those who allegedly voted illegally.

Four Laredo Police officers are just a handful of individuals who allegedly cast their vote illegally for District Two Councilmember Daisy Campos-Rodriguez.

Not only were their names listed in court documents, but the police department has confirmed that they are officers, and they are taking action.

Sgt. Vicente Rodriguez, Officer Bryan Vicharelli, Officer Juan Villa and Officer Raul Rios have been placed on administrative re-assignment.

While the department released a statement on Tuesday on what action they were taking, KGNS asked Laredo Police Chief Claudio Trevino about his officer’s alleged involvement on Monday but said no comment would be made.

During Monday’s City Council meeting, people spoke during public comment and asked Chief Claudio Trevino to reprimand the officers, some asked for them to be fired.

KGNS also reached out to Mayor Dr. Victor Trevino who stated that the public has the right to have transparency on this situation.

“I believe that the public has the absolute right to have all this information given to them. Because that’s the platform I ran, to be transparent and informative to the public. So, I believe this action is what we need to do and I believe the public has the right to know about it”, said Mayor Dr. Trevino.

On Monday, council gave a vote of no confidence and requested for Daisy Campos Rodriguez to place herself on administrative leave; however, she assured the public that she did nothing wrong in her campaign and is filing an appeal in response to Judge Reed’s ruling.

In a statement, the police department has said the officers will remain on re-assignment pending an internal investigation of possible department policy violations.

We asked Chief Claudio Trevino for a comment, but he declined and said he would wait until the appeal process finalizes.

This could take from 45 to 60 days.

Mayor Dr. Victor Trevino released a statement on the matter:

City of Laredo employees are held to the highest standards and must comply with all City policies and laws. Any action taken by the city will fall directly in the purview of City Manager Neeb. He has my full faith and confidence in taking the appropriate measures to maintain the public trust.

Below is the official statement from the Laredo Police Department:

The below Laredo Police officers have been placed on administrative re-assignment pending an internal investigation of possible department policy violations due to a civil litigation judgement rendered on Feb 1, 2023. The officers are:

1. Sgt. Vicente Rodriguez

2. Officer Bryan Vicharelli

3. Officer Juan G. Villa

4. Officer Raul Rios

The Laredo Police Department Office of Professional Standards will conduct the internal investigation and will provide the findings to the Office of the Chief of Police. Disciplinary actions may apply if any violations are confirmed and sustained.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.