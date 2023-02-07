East Texas Food Bank will distribute emergency food boxes following ice storm

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - In the wake of last week’s ice storm, many East Texans are left short on food after losing power for days.

Many are forced to throw their entire fridge and freezer out, and with climbing food prices, that hurts a lot of people.

The East Texas Food Bank will distribute two thousand emergency food boxes and meat this Thursday morning at Green Acres Baptist Church in Tyler.

This follows the ice storms that hit East Texas last week, knocking out power for thousands, many for days. East Texas Food Bank CEO Dennis Cullinane says a lot of families are one crisis away from needing.

“A lot of folks, myself included, lost power, and may have lost a lot of food in their refrigerators,” says Cullinane. “And some of the people that we serve live on really tight budgets and had other expenses, you know like downed trees and damage to their home so we’re really trying to help in that pinch and food is the best way that we can do that.”

The boxes contain shelf-stable foods including canned food and personal hygiene items. Frozen meat will also be distributed.

He says they have done periodic distributions at Green Acres Baptist Church, and they have been a great partner.

“We called them with a two-day notice, and they’ve allowed us to use their parking lot and you know we’re going to be able to provide volunteers from the food bank and really it’s a community effort.”

He says every piece of food they distribute is touched by a volunteer. He says when volunteers go to the field, the impact made is mutually shared.

“When you actually get into a distribution where you’re providing meals directly to the families that need them, you hear thank you a lot and you hear a lot of those stories and boy that really touches a volunteers heart to be able to see exactly what the impact - what they are doing that day has.”

The food distribution event is happening Thursday morning at Green Acres Baptist Church in Tyler, off Troup Highway. It runs from 9 to 11 am while supplies last. The food bank asks that you do not get there until after 8 a.m. As always -- there are no I.D. or eligibility requirements to participate.

