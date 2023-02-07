Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check

East Texas Food Bank will distribute emergency food boxes following ice storm

In the wake of last week’s ice storm, many East Texans are left short on food after losing...
In the wake of last week’s ice storm, many East Texans are left short on food after losing power for days. Many are forced to throw their entire fridge and freezer out, and with climbing food prices, that hurts a lot of people.(Willie Downs)
By Willie Downs
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 5:38 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - In the wake of last week’s ice storm, many East Texans are left short on food after losing power for days.

Many are forced to throw their entire fridge and freezer out, and with climbing food prices, that hurts a lot of people.

The East Texas Food Bank will distribute two thousand emergency food boxes and meat this Thursday morning at Green Acres Baptist Church in Tyler.

This follows the ice storms that hit East Texas last week, knocking out power for thousands, many for days. East Texas Food Bank CEO Dennis Cullinane says a lot of families are one crisis away from needing.

“A lot of folks, myself included, lost power, and may have lost a lot of food in their refrigerators,” says Cullinane. “And some of the people that we serve live on really tight budgets and had other expenses, you know like downed trees and damage to their home so we’re really trying to help in that pinch and food is the best way that we can do that.”

The boxes contain shelf-stable foods including canned food and personal hygiene items. Frozen meat will also be distributed.

He says they have done periodic distributions at Green Acres Baptist Church, and they have been a great partner.

“We called them with a two-day notice, and they’ve allowed us to use their parking lot and you know we’re going to be able to provide volunteers from the food bank and really it’s a community effort.”

He says every piece of food they distribute is touched by a volunteer. He says when volunteers go to the field, the impact made is mutually shared.

“When you actually get into a distribution where you’re providing meals directly to the families that need them, you hear thank you a lot and you hear a lot of those stories and boy that really touches a volunteers heart to be able to see exactly what the impact - what they are doing that day has.”

The food distribution event is happening Thursday morning at Green Acres Baptist Church in Tyler, off Troup Highway. It runs from 9 to 11 am while supplies last. The food bank asks that you do not get there until after 8 a.m. As always -- there are no I.D. or eligibility requirements to participate.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body found at construction site in Tyler
Traffic in the westbound lanes of Interstate 20 is building near the U.S. 69 exit in Lindale,...
Traffic slow-moving on Interstate 20 near Lindale
David Maberry, of Tyler, appearing on TV's 'Wheel of Fortune' last week.
Tyler man wins on Wheel of Fortune
Micah McAfoose and Graylan Spring
Report: Truck driver failed to yield right of way in crash that killed 2 SFA students
According to the Edgewood Police Department, the teens were found dead in the garage Sunday.
3 teens found dead in garage likely died of carbon monoxide poisoning, police say

Latest News

Angelina County authorities arrest 2, seize fentanyl, meth after traffic stop
The audit was initiated by Grassroots America: We The People and Texas Voter Verification
Audit finds 584 absentee ballots were not recorded in 2020 election in Smith County
Audit finds 584 absentee ballots were not recorded in 2020 election in Smith County
Audit finds 584 absentee ballots were not recorded in 2020 election in Smith County
The FBI affidavit included this screenshot of an alleged Facebook post by Ryan Nichols (right)...
Attorneys for Longview man accused in Jan. 6 riot ask judge to delay trial