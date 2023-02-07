Businesses go red and gold for Whitehouse grad, Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Whitehouse is decked out in red and gold, supporting Patrick Mahomes just days ahead of the big game.

“We love Patrick so we’re - the fact that everyone is representing him here in Whitehouse, and just making it known that this is where he’s from, this is his roots, and we’re very proud of how far he’s gotten,” says Ariana Avila with Whitehouse Family Dentistry.

With the Super Bowl only days away, the city of Whitehouse is uniting in support for Kansas City Chiefs quarterback and East Texas native Patrick Mahomes.

Several local businesses painted their windows in red and gold, put up signs and hung flags to show their love and support of Mahomes and his team.

Avila says to see the community show support for Mahomes gives her chills of excitement.

“Everyone is just excited and happy and impatient; they’re just so ready to see him win and even if they don’t see him win, we are still really proud of him because he’s gotten so far so many times, says Avila. “Regardless, we’re always going to have Patrick’s back.”

This will be Mahomes’ third big game, with one Super Bowl ring already on his finger.

Chris Cleckler, owner of First Class Design, says everyone is very excited to see Mahomes going to the big game again.

“Everyone is as excited today as they were the first time that he went to the Super Bowl, and everyone is excited to wear our shirts and to represent the Chiefs and Patrick,” says Cleckler.

She says they are wishing Mahomes luck, and the city of Whitehouse is rooting for him.

“We support Patrick in all he’s done in his career of high school and college and professionally with the Chiefs, and we just want to support him and know that he is supported from his hometown,” says Cleckler.

This coming Friday, the mayor of Whitehouse will proclaim Sunday, February 12 as Patrick Mahomes Day.

The Kansas City Chiefs will face the Philadelphia Eagles in Phoenix on Sunday.

