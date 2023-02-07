TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Whether you’re craving a spicy snack or you want something to share with a group at the big game, this delicious, creamy dip will curb the craving.

Baked buffalo chicken dip by Mama Steph

Ingredients

8 ounces cream cheese, at room temperature

1 1/2 cups grated cheddar, monterey Jack, or colby Jack cheese

1/2 cup prepared Ranch dressing

3/4 cup Frank’s buffalo wing sauce

1 can chicken breast meat, drained (about one cup of breast meat)

3/4 cup blue cheese crumbles (optional)

Method:

In a mixing bowl, stir together the cream cheese, cheddar cheese, chicken, and wing sauce. When completely combined, spread into a pie plate or an 8x8 baking dish.

Top with blue cheese crumbles, if desired.

Bake at 350 degrees for 20 to 30 minutes, or until edges are bubbly and golden brown.

Serve with small sweet pepper halves, tortilla chips, pretzels, pita chips, or whatever you like. Enjoy!

