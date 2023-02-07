Attorneys for Longview man accused in Jan. 6 riot ask judge to delay trial

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KLTV) - The attorneys representing a Longview man for his involvement in the Jan. 6. 2021 riot at the United States Capitol are asking for more time to prepare for the impending trial.

During a hearing held Tuesday afternoon in Judge Royce C. Lamberth’s court, attorneys led by Joseph McBride argued that the trial of Ryan Nichols, 32, should be delayed from March 27 until June due to the discovery of “additional videos” that had been discovered which could potentially be “exculpatory of Nichols.” They argued that additional time was needed in order to review these videos, but also to give Nichols additional time to review other evidence that he had previously been denied access to due to judicial orders that prevent him from accessing the internet. Additionally, it was requested the judge order Nichols be given access to a phone of any kind so that he may more readily contact his attorneys, as well as allow him to communicate with his friend and co-defendant, Alex Harkrider.

Harkrider’s attorney, Kira West, said her client is prepared to go to trial in March.

Nichols and Harkrider are facing federal charges for their alleged involvement in the Jan. 6 riot which temporarily shut down the House of Representatives as its members attempted to certify the 2020 election results.

Judge Lamberth, who replaced now-retired Judge Thomas Hogan, requested that Nichols’ attorneys submit these requests in writing but did not seem to be immediately amenable the proposals.

“You’re telling me that your client can’t be ready for trial by March 27 in a case that’s been pending for two years,” Judge Lamberth said, describing some of the requests as “nonsense.”

Nichols’ attorney has in the past attempted to frame Nichols’ involvement as reactive to the day’s violence, going so far as to claim that Nichols was there instead attempting to help people in distress.

Additional court documents state that Nichols can be identified in the crowd via video footage and is seen and heard yelling into a bullhorn in the direction of the large crowd, “If you have a weapon, you need to get your weapon!” As shown in another video, Nichols can be seen and heard yelling, “This is the second revolution right here folks! […] This is not a peaceful protest.” However, McBride claims that these statements are not indicative of a call to enact violence but instead a warning and a call to self-defense.

