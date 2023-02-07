Angelina County authorities arrest 2, seize fentanyl, meth after traffic stop

Lufkin, Texas (KTRE) - According to a press release put out by the Angelina County Sheriff’s Office two individuals were arrest on Feb. 6 for possession of a controlled substance.

Norris Sanford, 64, and Porter Gibson, 64 were stopped by patrol deputies on Monday for speeding through a school zone on Atkinson Dr.

The deputies had received information that Sanford was selling narcotics so a K-9 unit was requested and it indicated positive results on the pair’s vehicle.

A search of the vehicle revealed approx. 5.5 grams of suspected fentanyl and 2.5 grams of suspected methamphetamine along with numerous amounts of plastic baggies, a digital scale, and other drug paraphernalia. Methamphetamine was also found on Gibson’s person.

Copyright 2023 KTRE. All rights reserved.