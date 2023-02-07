Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check

Angelina County authorities arrest 2, seize fentanyl, meth after traffic stop

(Source: Gray Image Bank (custom credit))
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 5:15 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lufkin, Texas (KTRE) - According to a press release put out by the Angelina County Sheriff’s Office two individuals were arrest on Feb. 6 for possession of a controlled substance.

Norris Sanford, 64, and Porter Gibson, 64 were stopped by patrol deputies on Monday for speeding through a school zone on Atkinson Dr.

The deputies had received information that Sanford was selling narcotics so a K-9 unit was requested and it indicated positive results on the pair’s vehicle.

A search of the vehicle revealed approx. 5.5 grams of suspected fentanyl and 2.5 grams of suspected methamphetamine along with numerous amounts of plastic baggies, a digital scale, and other drug paraphernalia. Methamphetamine was also found on Gibson’s person.

Copyright 2023 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body found at construction site in Tyler
Traffic in the westbound lanes of Interstate 20 is building near the U.S. 69 exit in Lindale,...
Traffic slow-moving on Interstate 20 near Lindale
David Maberry, of Tyler, appearing on TV's 'Wheel of Fortune' last week.
Tyler man wins on Wheel of Fortune
Micah McAfoose and Graylan Spring
Report: Truck driver failed to yield right of way in crash that killed 2 SFA students
According to the Edgewood Police Department, the teens were found dead in the garage Sunday.
3 teens found dead in garage likely died of carbon monoxide poisoning, police say

Latest News

In the wake of last week’s ice storm, many East Texans are left short on food after losing...
East Texas Food Bank will distribute emergency food boxes following ice storm
The audit was initiated by Grassroots America: We The People and Texas Voter Verification
Audit finds 584 absentee ballots were not recorded in 2020 election in Smith County
Audit finds 584 absentee ballots were not recorded in 2020 election in Smith County
Audit finds 584 absentee ballots were not recorded in 2020 election in Smith County
The FBI affidavit included this screenshot of an alleged Facebook post by Ryan Nichols (right)...
Attorneys for Longview man accused in Jan. 6 riot ask judge to delay trial