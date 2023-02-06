Tyler man wins on Wheel of Fortune

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - East Texas native David Maberry has put Tyler on the map after appearing on “Wheel of Fortune” on February 2nd.

He won $73,057 on the game show. Included in that prize is a trip to Aruba and a new Mercedes Benz CLA 250 that David, his wife Julie and their kids will enjoy.

“We’re going to get to do some neat things and have a new car now so that’s an awesome thing for Julie. She’s going to be the one driving that car around town.”

Julie adds, “It’ll be our first time ever not to have a car payment, ever. I’ve never even been in a Mercedes!”

David auditioned because his family loves the show and he was always great at solving the puzzles.

But there was a deeper reason behind all of this. Julie has battled with breast cancer since June of 2021. So David made a promise to her that he’d tryout and he later got picked.

“It was awesome. It’s helped make us grow closer as a couple. It’s given us things to do together and it’s been a great experience.” said David.

Julie says having this opportunity was a blessing for their family because David would not have tried out if it weren’t for her illness.

“I always tell my kids, nothing good lasts forever and nothing bad lasts forever and it’s important to remember that in life to me because I was so depressed when I was sick. And then you turn around and something wonderful happens, and that’s how life is.” said Julie.

The east Texas community showed their support for the Maberry’s after the show.

Julie said, “People are so happy for us. I mean just overwhelmed with joy. We had so many families say ‘we cried all night because ya’ll won and it’s just like who else has a community like that.”

And even support from old friends.

“And I really have enjoyed that, talking to so many people that I haven’t really talked to in forever and it’s been great.” said David.

David says he doesn’t have plans to audition again any time soon, but maybe for another game show in the future.

They will receive their prizes later this summer.

