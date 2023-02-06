Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Traffic backing up on Interstate 20 near Lindale

Traffic in the westbound lanes of Interstate 20 is building near the U.S. 69 exit in Lindale,...
Traffic in the westbound lanes of Interstate 20 is building near the U.S. 69 exit in Lindale, shown on a Texas Dept. of Public Safety camera.(Source: TxDOT)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 4:02 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LINDALE, Texas (KLTV) - Emergency crews are at the scene of a traffic incident on Interstate 20, west of the overpass at U.S. Highway 69 in Lindale.

Around 3:15 a.m., traffic started backing up in the westbound lanes of the interstate at Wood Springs Road, near the Target Distribution Center.

Emergency crews are at the scene of a traffic incident on Interstate 20, west of the overpass...
Emergency crews are at the scene of a traffic incident on Interstate 20, west of the overpass at U.S. Highway 69 in Lindale.(Source: KLTV staff)

Both lanes of westbound traffic appeared to be at a standstill near Jim Hogg Road, all the way to the scene of the incident.

Additional information was not immediately available.

