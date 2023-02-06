Traffic backing up on Interstate 20 near Lindale
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 4:02 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LINDALE, Texas (KLTV) - Emergency crews are at the scene of a traffic incident on Interstate 20, west of the overpass at U.S. Highway 69 in Lindale.
Around 3:15 a.m., traffic started backing up in the westbound lanes of the interstate at Wood Springs Road, near the Target Distribution Center.
Both lanes of westbound traffic appeared to be at a standstill near Jim Hogg Road, all the way to the scene of the incident.
Additional information was not immediately available.
