Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check

Three suspects arrested in connection to armed carjacking at gas station

(LEFT TO RIGHT) Matthew Sykes, 18, Xzavier Jones, 20, and Alexander Wyatt, 30,
(LEFT TO RIGHT) Matthew Sykes, 18, Xzavier Jones, 20, and Alexander Wyatt, 30,(Bell County Jail)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 8:19 PM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Three suspects were arrested in the aggravated robbery at a gas station last week, according to the Temple Police Department.

Matthew Sykes, 18, Xzavier Jones, 20, and Alexander Wyatt, 30, were taken into custody on Feb. 1 on federal carjacking charges.

The gas station robbery happened at around 7:20 p.m. Feb. 1 in the 2300 block of S. 57th Street.

The victim told police officers he was pumping gas when “two young black males approached him, pointed a gun at him, and demanded to take his vehicle,” police said.

The victim’s vehicle was found abandoned in the 1000 block of S. 49th St. where officers located two suspects.

Police said one of the suspects was Jones, who fled from police and discarded the weapon used in the aggravated robbery. The weapon was later recovered by police.

“The victim positively identified both Jones and Sykes as the individuals responsible for committing the aggravated robbery,” said Nohely Mackowiak, a spokeswoman with the City of Temple.

Officers then located a red SUV which was later determined to have been used in the aggravated robbery. Wyatt, the driver of this vehicle, was also taken into custody.

Anyone with information should contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Small plane crash near airport in Gladewater
Private plane crashes near Gladewater airport
Body found at construction site in Tyler
1 dead after alleged home invasion near Bullard
A FedEx cargo plane was several miles from the airport when it was cleared to land, according...
Plane crash averted at Texas airport; FAA, NTSB to investigate
A food vendor is apologizing for the meal served on the first day of Black History Month.
Vendor apologizes for school lunch served on first day of Black History Month

Latest News

East Texas Kitchen Care: Damaged Fire King in the wild
East Texas Kitchen Care: Damaged Fire King in the wild
City of Lufkin
City of Lufkin cutting glass out of recycling program
KLTV 4 p.m., Recurring M-F
Police said a man died after he was shot in the face and the suspect is still at large.
Paris PD searching for murder suspect
The new WatchGuard cameras will be purchased using ARPA funds.
Gregg County Sheriff’s Office to receive upgraded body cameras