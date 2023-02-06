Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check

Second teen arrested in Big Spring YMCA shooting

Investigators expect additional charges to be filed on each involved.
Investigators expect additional charges to be filed on each involved.(Big Spring Police Department)
By Micah Allen
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 8:31 AM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIG SPRING, Texas (KOSA) - 1:46 p.m. Feb.6: Around 1:30 p.m., the Big Spring Police Department took another teen boy, 15, into custody regarding this incident. He is also being charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

****************************************************************************************************************************************************************************

The Big Spring Police Department has received an order from a magistrate to release the names and pictures of the other teens involved in an investigation into a shooting at a Big Spring YMCA.

If you have any information on the location of Jason Diaz Jr.,15, Kerdoby Morin, 16, or Dijuan Ausbie Jr., 13, you are urged to contact Detectives Sergeant John Haynes at (432) 264-2558 or you can contact CrimeStoppers at (432)263-TIPS (8477). You can also leave an anonymous tip using the “P3 Tips” mobile app or here.

Investigators expect additional charges to be filed against each involved.

***** ORIGINAL STORY**************

Big Spring Police say the afternoon of Friday, Feb.3, BSPD detectives arrested a teen boy involved in an investigation into a shooting at the YMCA on S. Owens on Feb. 2.

The teen boy is currently in the custody of Howard County Juvenile Probation office charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Detectives are still searching for three other teen boys involved in this incident.

BSPD asks anyone with information regarding this incident to contact CrimeStoppers at (432)263-TIPS (8477). You can also leave an anonymous tip using the “P3 Tips” mobile application or from the web address here.

You can read the original coverage here.

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Small plane crash near airport in Gladewater
Private plane crashes near Gladewater airport
Body found at construction site in Tyler
1 dead after alleged home invasion near Bullard
A FedEx cargo plane was several miles from the airport when it was cleared to land, according...
Plane crash averted at Texas airport; FAA, NTSB to investigate
A food vendor is apologizing for the meal served on the first day of Black History Month.
Vendor apologizes for school lunch served on first day of Black History Month

Latest News

East Texas Kitchen Care: Damaged Fire King in the wild
East Texas Kitchen Care: Damaged Fire King in the wild
City of Lufkin
City of Lufkin cutting glass out of recycling program
KLTV 4 p.m., Recurring M-F
Police said a man died after he was shot in the face and the suspect is still at large.
Paris PD searching for murder suspect
The new WatchGuard cameras will be purchased using ARPA funds.
Gregg County Sheriff’s Office to receive upgraded body cameras