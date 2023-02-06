Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Rusk Rural Water Supply issues a boil water notice

(WVUE-Fox 8)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 7:49 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Due to main line break , the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has required the Rusk Rural Water Supply Company to notify all customers to boil their water prior to consumption.

The notice was officially issued February 5th and affects customers on FM 1248 and county roads 2102, 2103, 2107, 2109, 2110, 2111, 2115, 2117, 2118, 2119, 2120, 2121, 2201, 2202, and county road 2217 (off of FM 1248 side).

To ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking, and ice making should be boiled and cooled prior to use for drinking water or human consumption purposes. The water should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes.

In lieu of boiling, individuals may purchase bottled water or obtain water from some other suitable source for drinking water or human consumption purposes.

When it is no longer necessary to boil the water, the public water system officials will notify customers that the water is safe for drinking water or human consumption purposes.

Once the boil water notice is no longer in effect, the public water system will issue a notice to customers that rescinds the boil water notice in a manner similar to this notice.

If you have questions concerning this matter, you may contact Rusk Rural Water Supply at (903)683-6178.

