Report: Neither passenger wearing seatbelt in fatal Angelina County crash

By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 11:40 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - An updated incident report shows that neither victim in deadly Angelina County crash were wearing their seatbelts.

According to the Texas Department of Transportation, Terry Lynn Vaught Jr., 37, of Longview, was driving an 18-wheeler and turning east on State Highway 103 from Crain Road and did not yield right-of-way to an oncoming 2009 Chevrolet Colorado. The driver of the Chevrolet, Konnor Malkolm Taylor, 19, was transported to a nearby hospital. Dakody Tyshawn Aahmad Hall, 15, was a passenger in the Chevy and died at the scene. The TxDOT report states that the Chevrolet was traveling 79 miles per hour in a 60 miles per hour zone and the driver did not hit the brakes before impact.

Hall’s mother, Kamryn, provided a statement to KTRE regarding her son’s death.

“He was a great child. Loved church and being around his peers,” she said. “I find myself thinking of him and his smile. I miss him. My family is emotionally devastated by a simple act. ... He never met a stranger.”

Previous reporting:

Longview truck driver cited in wreck which killed Lufkin teen

