Report: Mount Vernon head football coach taking coordinator position at Tyler Legacy

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Dave Campbell’s Texas Football is reporting the Mount Vernon head football coach and athletic director is leaving to take a position as offensive coordinator at Tyler Legacy.

Brad Willard leaves Mount Vernon after two successful seasons, including a 2021 appearance in the state semifinals.

New Tyler Legacy Head Coach Beau Trahan retweeted the news on Monday.

KLTV has reached out to Willard for comment.

Dave Campbell’s reports Willard worked with Trahan as a graduate assistant at Baylor.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.