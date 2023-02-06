Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Paris PD searching for murder suspect

Police said a man died after he was shot in the face and the suspect is still at large.
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 3:56 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Paris Police Department has issued an arrest warrant for a man wanted for a recent murder.

Today, at 12:10 p.m. the Paris Police Department posted a wanted poster for Dykalen Donnell Douglas to their Facebook page.

Douglas is wanted for the murder of Hirael Shawn Rios on Feb. 3. At the time of the shooting Douglas was driving a 1997 Red Chevrolet Pickup Truck with the license plate NZX2705.

Douglas should be considered armed and dangerous and extreme caution should be used.

If you have any tips please report them to Crime Stoppers at 903-785-8477 or dial the Paris Police Department at 903-784-6688 (press 1 for police)

Paris PD is looking for Dykalen Donnell Douglas, wanted for murder.
