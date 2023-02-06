Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Panola County authorities seize money, pills during Saturday night traffic stop

Eric Fair (left) and Mitchell Prince
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 3:30 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PANOLA COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Two Houston men were arrested in Panola County Saturday while allegedly transporting drugs and a large amount of cash.

According to Panola County Sheriff Cutter Clinton, Eric Fair and Mitchell Prince were traveling back to Houston from Memphis, TN on US Highway 59 through Panola County around 8 p.m. Saturday when a deputy pulled them over for a routine traffic stop. Over the course of the stop, Clinton said the deputy noticed irregularities in the stories given by Fair and Prince and asked for permission to search the vehicle.

With the help of a K-9 partner, the deputy said he then located a “felony amount of pills” and nearly $48,000 in cash hidden within the center console of the vehicle.

Both men were arrested and each booked into the Panola County Jail on charges of possession of a controlled substance and money laundering. Their bonds each totaled $95,000.

