Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check

Morning Weather at your Fingertips

By Katie Vossler
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 4:27 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas!  Some patchy, dense fog has developed overnight and will continue into the morning, especially in southern counties.  Expect another warm day with breezy south winds, gusting to 20 mph and a mix of clouds and sun.  Temperatures will warm into the lower 70s this afternoon.  Clouds increase tonight with a chance for drizzle and a few light showers in the morning.  Light showers will continue off and on through the day Tuesday, then increase Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.  Rain will be likely off and on and could be heavy at times Wednesday, but comes to an end Wednesday night.  Some clearing is expected Thursday, then mostly sunny and blustery on Friday with cooler temperatures.

Copyright 2023 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

All four people have reportedly been taken to the hospital to be checked.
Private plane crashes near Gladewater airport
1 dead after alleged home invasion near Bullard
A FedEx cargo plane was several miles from the airport when it was cleared to land, according...
Plane crash averted at Texas airport; FAA, NTSB to investigate
A food vendor is apologizing for the meal served on the first day of Black History Month.
Vendor apologizes for school lunch served on first day of Black History Month
Lamar Hunt, the late Chiefs owner, spent time in the Tyler home from 1933-1938.
Tyler businessman renovates house where Kansas City Chiefs owner once lived

Latest News

Morning Weather at your Fingertips Monday 2-6-23
Morning Weather at your Fingertips Monday 2-6-23
Sunday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips
Sunday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips
Sunday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips
Sunday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips
Today's Forecast
Sunday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips