Monday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

By Andrew Tate
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 11:26 AM CST
EAST TEXAS, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Happy Monday, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... After a cloudy and foggy start to our Monday, this afternoon we’ll see partly to mostly cloudy skies this afternoon. Temperatures today will warm into the low 70s for highs, about 10-degrres or so above normal for early February. This evening, continued partly to mostly cloudy skies, temperatures cooling into the 60s. Overnight tonight we could see fog develop again, though it doesn’t look like it will be as widespread as it was this morning. Tuesday will start off otherwise cloudy, with temperatures in the mid to upper 50s. Through the day a few showers will be possible, but the more significant rain chance will not be until the evening hours and overnight into Wednesday.

Tuesday evening a line of storms will develop and move through East Texas from northwest to southeast, continuing into Wednesday morning, with more rain and thunderstorms possible again after the initial line. There is a low chance we could see a strong to severe storm with this system, but widespread severe weather is not expected. Once the rain clears out Wednesday afternoon, we could see a few peaks of sunshine before the day is over. Thursday through Saturday look like mostly sunny days, highs in the 50s and 60s, lows in the 30s. Saturday and Sunday morning some of us will likely be at or below freezing, a reminder that winter still runs through the end of the month. Our next chance for rain looks like it’ll be Sunday evening and Monday of next week, though there’s still time to iron out those details. Have a great afternoon.

