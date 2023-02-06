Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Hollis Daniels pleads guilty to capital murder, prosecution seeking death penalty

By KCBD Staff
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 3:04 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Feb. 6 marks the beginning of the capital murder trial for Hollis Daniels. The now-24-year-old is accused of fatally shooting Texas Tech Police Officer Floyd East, Jr.

FULL COVERAGE: Shooting at Texas Tech Police Department

Jurors heard opening arguments discussing the Oct. 2017 shooting Monday morning.

Daniels submitted a guilty plea to the court, however, his punishment is yet to be determined. At this time, prosecutors are seeking the death penalty.

KCBD’s Shaley Sanders is providing updates from inside the courtroom:

