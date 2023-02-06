Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Freddy’s is coming to Nacogdoches

KTRE’s Avery Gorman speaks about the new Freddy’s that is coming to Nacogdoches.
By Avery Gorman
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 12:27 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Freddy’s is coming to Nacogdoches.

The new restaurant is planned to be located at 3720 North Street.

The city is also considering approval of a developer agreement with Plaza Street Fund 271, LLC, for a 6″ water line extension along North Street to provide water and fire protection for the new Freddy’s. Plans also include a new hydrant for additional fire protection in the nearby area.

The developer agreement outlines procedures for the utility extension work and sets the maximum costs that could be reimbursed, given that part of the extension may serve public use. The final reimbursement amount would be based on actual bid costs. Plaza Street Fund 271, LLC, is requesting approval of a maximum not-to-exceed reimbursement of $86,709.

Funds are available for this agreement in the current city budget, and the project would be considered an investment in city infrastructure.


The new restaurant is planned to be located at 3720 North Street.(KTRE)

