Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check

Fire in Houston airport locker room delays morning flights

(Source: Pexels)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 5, 2023 at 6:41 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (AP) - Officials say a fire at Houston’s largest airport delayed flights and forced the temporary evacuation of a terminal.

No injuries were reported. United Airlines has a major hub at Bush Intercontinental Airport and says Houston firefighters were called after a fire was reported in an employee locker room in Terminal C around 5:30 a.m. on Sunday.

Customers and employees were evacuated and United flights into the airport were halted from 5:32 a.m. until 7 a.m. The airline says 23 of its inbound Houston flights were delayed.

Operations have now returned to normal.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 dead after alleged home invasion near Bullard
In this photo provided by Brian Branch, a large balloon drifts above the Kingstown, N.C. area,...
US downs Chinese balloon, drawing a threat from China
Christus EMS took one pereson to the hospital.
1 hospitalized after single-vehicle wreck in Grand Saline
All four people have reportedly been taken to the hospital to be checked.
Private plane crashes near Gladewater airport
Chicken Salad Chick will be located at 4712 South Broadway Ave.
Chicken Salad Chick coming to Tyler

Latest News

Small and independent producers have to struggle with feeding their stock and trying not to...
Rising feed prices hurt East Texas meat producers
Small and independent producers have to struggle with feeding their stock and trying not to...
WebXtra: Rising feed prices hurt East Texas meat producers
Kenneth English,55
Texas man with over 100 warrants arrested
Texas’ 10 Most Wanted Sex Offender John Ashley, 34, has been named this month’s Featured...
North Texas sex offender named DPS February’s Featured Fugitive