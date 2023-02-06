East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Mostly Cloudy and Windy through tonight. A few showers are possible after midnight with more rain expected late on Tuesday, through early Wednesday afternoon. A cold front is expected to pass through East Texas early on Wednesday morning allowing more moisture to build into East Texas tomorrow and into Wednesday morning. Showers are likely through early Tuesday evening, then some isolated thundershowers will be possible...mainly over the NW and Northern sections of East Texas. As the front moves through on Wednesday morning, the showers and isolated thunderstorms will spread eastward through the entire area...ending by the middle of the afternoon on Wednesday. A few lingering showers are possible into the early evening hours, then should end overnight. Portions of East Texas will be under a Marginal Risk for isolated strong storms. That is a 5% chance for the stronger storms. The Marginal Risk will last until early to mid-afternoon on Wednesday before the storms move into Louisiana. No widespread severe weather is likely. If this changes, we will let you know. The Disruptive Weather Outlook for Tuesday is Moderate and on Wednesday it is HIGH as the storms moves through. If things change, and the storms look to be stronger, a First Alert Weather Day may be needed. Rainfall totals are expected to be in the 1″-1.50″ range with a few higher and many lower. The sun returns on Thursday and stays with us through Saturday. More clouds return on Sunday, then more rain on Monday. Over the next 7 days, it will remain fairly windy across our area. The windiest day appears to be Friday with a NW wind at 18-25 mph with gusts of 30 mph or higher.

