Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check

City of Lufkin cutting glass out of recycling program

City of Lufkin
City of Lufkin
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 4:37 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lufkin, Texas (KTRE) - According to a press release put out by the City of Lufkin today, it will discontinue recycling glass items as of Feb. 28

The release sites continued contamination and rising fuel costs as to why they are discontinuing this part of the program.

When the city took its last load to the recycling center in Houston, officials were told there was too much contamination for it to be accepted.

Between the fuel cost and the driver’s wages the City loses about $200 every trip.

“Eliminating contamination from the glass is unsafe and labor intensive for our workers and fuel costs have risen significantly making the program unsustainable,” Solid Waste Director Kent Havard said.

“The fuel cost to Houston and back is about $280, not counting the wage we pay our driver,” Havard said.

However the City will still continue its aluminum and metal, cardboard, and plastic recycling.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Small plane crash near airport in Gladewater
Private plane crashes near Gladewater airport
Body found at construction site in Tyler
1 dead after alleged home invasion near Bullard
A FedEx cargo plane was several miles from the airport when it was cleared to land, according...
Plane crash averted at Texas airport; FAA, NTSB to investigate
A food vendor is apologizing for the meal served on the first day of Black History Month.
Vendor apologizes for school lunch served on first day of Black History Month

Latest News

East Texas Kitchen Care: Damaged Fire King in the wild
East Texas Kitchen Care: Damaged Fire King in the wild
KLTV 4 p.m., Recurring M-F
Police said a man died after he was shot in the face and the suspect is still at large.
Paris PD searching for murder suspect
The new WatchGuard cameras will be purchased using ARPA funds.
Gregg County Sheriff’s Office to receive upgraded body cameras