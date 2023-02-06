Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Boil water notice issued for City of Daingerfield, county offices temporarily closed

(WCJB)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 11:05 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DAINGERFIELD, Texas (KLTV) - The City of Daingerfield is under a boil water notice due to reduced pressure in the system, which has left some without water.

All Morris County offices were closed as of 9:30 a.m. Monday due to lack of water, according to a social media post from the Morris County Judge.

Crews are working to restore service and should be finished by 12 p.m., the post said.

The boil water notice will remain in effect until a similar notice is issued to rescind it.

All customers of the City of Daingerfield Water System should boil their water prior to consumption (e.g., washing hands/face, brushing teeth, drinking, etc.). Children, seniors and persons with weakened immune systems are particularly vulnerable to harmful bacteria, and all customers should follow these directions.

To ensure destruction of harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking and making ice should be brought to a vigorous, rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes. In lieu of boiling, you may purchase bottled water or obtain water from some other suitable source.

If you have any questions concerning this matter, you may contact the City of Daingerfield at (903) 645-3906.

