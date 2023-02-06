Ardmore mother charged after baby found in dumpster

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - An Ardmore mother has been charged with child abuse for allegedly throwing her one-month-old son into a dumpster.

According to court documents from the State of Oklahoma, 22-year-old Kieara Aliyah Lopez is also charged with abandonment of a child under 10.

On January 28, officers responded to the 2100 Block of Harris NW, in Ardmore, in reference to the child found in a dumpster.

On this same day, officers responded to a welfare check of a woman, Kieara Aliyah Lopez, outside of City Limits. When officers took her home, court documents state the family asked about the baby.

Court records indicate Lopez admitted to police that she dumped the child and then led officers to the dumpster at a church parking lot on Harris St.

The baby was found face down at the bottom of the empty dumpster with bruises and a bloodied face, according to court documents. He was flown to OU Children’s Hospital, where he was treated and released with only minor injuries.

There is no information on what Lopez told police about why she dumped the baby, but she was taken into emergency detention for a mental health evaluation.

