Woman found shot to death in Amarillo hotel
Amarillo Police Department Homicide Unit investigating
Published: Feb. 5, 2023 at 4:29 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Police Department Homicide Unit is investigating a morning homicide in east Amarillo.
Amarillo police say they were called to a hotel near 46th and East I-40 on a report of a possible homicide around 7:30 this morning.
Officers found 31-year-old Kendra Vela dead in a room with apparent gunshot wounds.
No arrests have been made.
