Tyler community cleans up after recent winter storm

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The recent winter storm caused trees to fall on power lines and left many Tyler residents with roof damage and fallen tree limbs across their yards.

“We been cutting trees all our lives with my dad, and about six or seven years ago, my brother and I decided to venture off on our own. We started off with a 2-yard Pontiac Sunfire and a pole saw, and we just grown from there,” said Lydia Olivares, the half-owner of the Olivares Tree Consulting Company with her brother.

Olivares said neighbors in the community have seen them out working and have been asking for their service.

“If they see us at one location, then the neighbors will start coming out, and they need their trees done as well, so we help them as well if they need their trees done while we are here in the location,” said Olivares.

Jose Valdez and his family decided to use this time as a moment to bond instead of calling for a service to help.

“It seemed better for us to bond with each other than just being inside, you know, and enjoy some time outside with our family,” said Valdez.

Butch Beaulieu needs extensive repairs done to his roof, although he has been doing residential remodeling for 25 years.

“I’m just looking at the damage right now to see what needs to be done, specifically,” said Beaulieu.

Beaulieu said he probably won’t be the one to fix his own roof.

“I’m pretty handy, but this particular job, I just don’t want to do it because I’m so busy, and so I’ll probably let the insurance take care of it,” said Beaulieu.

He said he will cover it with tarp for now before rain comes in.

Residents with severe damage who have had trees fall through their roofs are currently residing elsewhere until their homes are repaired.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.