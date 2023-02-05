Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Private plane crashes near Gladewater airport

By Bob Hallmark and Brittany Hunter
Published: Feb. 5, 2023 at 3:58 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
GLADEWATER, Texas (KLTV) - A private, single-engine plane has crashed near Gladewater Municipal Airport, leaving four passengers with minor injuries, according to Gregg County Sheriff Maxey Cerliano.

All four people have reportedly been taken to the hospital to be checked.

DPS is investigating this case. More details will be released as they become available.

