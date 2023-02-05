Private plane crashes near Gladewater airport

GLADEWATER, Texas (KLTV) - A private, single-engine plane has crashed near Gladewater Municipal Airport, leaving four passengers with minor injuries, according to Gregg County Sheriff Maxey Cerliano.

All four people have reportedly been taken to the hospital to be checked.

DPS is investigating this case. More details will be released as they become available.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.