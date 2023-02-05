Arizona Cardinal Keaontay Ingaram Talks About JJ Watt and the Superbowl

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Former Carthage Bulldog now Arizona Cardinal Keaontay Ingram spoke to us recently on what it was like getting to play with JJ Watt in his final season.

“Oh man, it was amazing man,” he said. “Just see how he come to work every single day, how committed he is to the game and just how consistent he is and that puts you over the edge you know. His Hall of Fame status is for reason, you know, and to see it live in the flesh, you know instead on the TV, it was amazing. I got to pic a little parts hidden from him, man. Something that I always keep with me man. It was amazing to see him go.”

Because I know that a lot of our viewers you know, we we cover the Houston area and you know, he is known as a pretty special guy in that city. And I can only assume that he’s like that in real life as well.

“Oh, yeah, most definitely. Especially the amount of work that he did in the community. We’ve made sure after the season we gave him that recognition. That’s what he deserves, you know. Especially in Houston and Arizona, you know, so hats off to him and his family man and it was great to see him go out with a bang.”

Expectations next season for the Arizona Cardinals?

“Oh, man. Of course we want to make it to the playoffs and then to the Super Bowl, but we’re gonna take it one step at a time and whatever God says.

One more question. I have to ask...what does an NFL player do on Super Bowl Sunday if they don’t make it to the game? What are your plans? I know it’s gotta sting a little bit, but I can only imagine you still enjoy it.

“Nah, man. I love football I just love watching football and I got some guys that’s playing in the Super Bowl. So I’m gonna just find somewhere to eat and watch the game.”

