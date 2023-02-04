Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check

Shooting at house party leaves one dead, three others injured

Police are looking to identify two people in connection to the shooting
Huntsville Police are looking to identify two people connected to a shooting at a large house...
Huntsville Police are looking to identify two people connected to a shooting at a large house party early Saturday morning.(KBTX)
By Alex Egan
Published: Feb. 4, 2023 at 2:04 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - The Huntsville Police Department is investigating a shooting at a large house party early Saturday morning, leaving one person dead and three others injured.

HPD said they responded to the area of 19th Street and Avenue O just after 12:30 a.m. Saturday and located the four victims. All four were taken to area hospitals where one of the victims was pronounced dead. The three other victims were listed in critical condition. The identities of the victims are being withheld until family notifications have been made.

Police are also looking to identify two people they believe are connected to the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Sgt. John Thompson at (936) 291-5427 or Crime Stoppers at (936) 294-9494.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A teenager who went missing Thursday evening has been located unharmed, according to Bullard...
Drone helps locate missing Bullard teen
Police in New York say they are working to remove more than 125 cats from a home where a couple...
Police: Couple found dead in home with more than 125 cats
Kenneth Lee Orr
Affidavit: Former Henderson ISD booster reimbursed money taken out of account
Robert Eckert III
Death penalty still on table for Athens man
Chicken Salad Chick will be located at 4712 South Broadway Ave.
Chicken Salad Chick coming to Tyler

Latest News

Linden is the hometown of Air Force Staff Sergeant John O’Neal Rucker.
City of Linden holds ceremony to mark 50th anniversary of Vietnam War ending
Linden is the hometown of Air Force Staff Sergeant John O’Neal Rucker.
WebXtra: City of Linden holds ceremony to mark 50th anniversary of Vietnam War ending
“The Tenors were so impressed with them, they wanted three.”
Texas Tenors visit Country Music Hall of Fame to receive additional plaques
Crews respond to overnight structure fire in Tyler
Crews respond to overnight structure fire in Tyler
Tyler District Engineer James “Bobby” Evans
‘Father’ of Adopt-A-Highway program, started in Tyler, has died