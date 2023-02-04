Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check

SFA football team busing to Graylan Spring’s celebration of life services Sunday

SFA football team busing to Graylan Spring’s celebration of life services Sunday
By Avery Gorman
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 6:42 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The Stephen F. Austin football team and coaches are preparing to head to Austin Sunday to attend Graylan Spring’s celebration of life services. Spring is one of the two SFA students who were killed in a car crash in Corrigan almost two weeks ago.

On Sunday, his celebration of life service is taking place in Austin, and Head Football Coach Colby Carthel said almost all of the staff and team are headed down for the service.

“We’re traveling down and taking the buses. We’re going to go down there and just take part of that celebration with his family and friends and his high school team. And, just spend a few hours with them, just celebrating such a wonderful young man,” Carthel said.

Senior Tkai Lloyd, teammate of Spring, said they want to be there to support the family through this tough time.

“You know, it’s something that is a lot bigger than us as a team, and we know that Graylan would be there for any of us if he still had the opportunity to,” Lloyd said.

Carthel said the whole team will be wearing their purple jerseys during the service. He said his team is in different stages of grieving this loss.

“Everybody’s got kind of a different road to deal with in this, but as a team, I know it’s heavy on our hearts,” Carthel said.

Carthel said they felt like it was important to provide this opportunity to go to the celebration of life.

“I think it’s something that needs to be done, and so that’s why we’re putting the resources behind it,” Carthel said.

Carthel said they have been honoring Spring in their off-season workouts.

“We end workouts in 11 perfect 5′s. He was number 11, so we’re doing several things like that in terms of our off-season program in increments of 11 to remember Graylan,” Carthel said.

Lloyd said they have done this workout for years and almost never get it right on the first try.

“When we did that in honor of Graylan, we knocked it out the first time, and we were really psyched we got to do that for him,” Lloyd said.

Graylan Spring’s memorial will take place Sunday at 3 p.m. at the Austin Ridge Bible Church.

Micah McAfoose, the other student killed in the crash, will have his memorial service Saturday at 2:22 p.m. at Cypress Bible Church in Houston.

Copyright 2023 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The incident took place near Texas Iron and Steel on FM 2087 just outside Longview.
Train strikes 18-wheeler in Longview, blocks FM 2087
Kenneth Lee Orr
Former Henderson ISD booster club president arrested after financial ‘irregularities’
An Alzheimer's special care center is facing a $10,000 fine for mistakenly pronouncing one of...
Woman declared dead found still alive inside funeral home
Smith County, Texas seal
Smith County issues disaster declaration due to storm damage
A teenager who went missing Thursday evening has been located unharmed, according to Bullard...
Drone helps locate missing Bullard teen

Latest News

Random Acts of Kindness
Tyler homeowners get random help from neighbors, strangers in storm cleanup
Luthier carves wood in the process of making a violin.
Former music teacher becomes award-winning luthier, opens shop In Kilgore
Viewers show what their part of East Texas looks like covered in ice
Viewers share pictures of their part of icy East Texas
martin house is in the works to develop a new facility
New Martin House Children’s Advocacy facility in the works