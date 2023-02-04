Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Massive amount of marijuana seized during law enforcement operation in Lorena

K-9 partner Drogen helped with the seizure
By KWTX Staff
Published: Feb. 4, 2023 at 10:30 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
LORENA, Texas (KWTX) - Lorena police have arrested a suspect in connection with a large drug seizure, Saturday morning.

Authorities noticed the vehicle driving recklessly and requested assistance from Troy PD once the pursuit began.

The suspect made it to Jarrell before their vehicle gave out and they were apprehended.

Lorena PD then found 150 lbs. of marijuana in the vehicle, according to a Facebook post by Lorena’s Chief Holt.

Authorities found that the suspect, currently in custody, is wanted in Bexar County for burglary.

No injuries were sustained during this incident.

The suspect was arrested and we are happy to report no one sustained injuries during this incident

Lorena family, your police department is committed to suppressing the criminal element and enhancing the quality of life for our residents. Thank you Officer Greer and K-9 Drogen for a job well done!

