Henderson County issues disaster declaration due to storm damage

HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Henderson County Judge Wade McKinney signed a Declaration of Local State of Disaster due to damage caused by the winter storm.

The declaration, signed Thursday, stated the county had “suffered widespread or severe damage, injury, or loss of life or property (or there is imminent threat of same) resulting from severe weather, ice, and sleet.”

It said Judge McKinney “determined that extraordinary measures must be taken to alleviate the suffering of people and to protect or rehabilitate property.”

The declaration will be in effect for seven days unless the commissioners court extends it.

Disaster declarations of this type help the county become eligible for help from state agencies.

