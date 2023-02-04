Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check

Firefighter dies after suffering cardiac arrest while on duty, officials say

Officials in Oregon say Gresham Firefighter Brandon Norbury died after suffering cardiac arrest...
Officials in Oregon say Gresham Firefighter Brandon Norbury died after suffering cardiac arrest this week.(City of Gresham)
By KPTV Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Feb. 4, 2023 at 11:54 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRESHAM, Ore. (KPTV/Gray News) - Officials in Oregon say a firefighter has died after suffering cardiac arrest on Friday.

KPTV reports Gresham Firefighter Brandon Norbury went into cardiac arrest while on duty and died, despite emergency medical attention.

City officials said Norbury joined the department in 2008. Prior to joining the department, he spent seven years with the Gresham Police Department.

In addition to his time in Gresham, Norbury also served in the Navy.

The city said it is in active communication with Norbury’s family, and funeral services are pending.

Copyright 2023 KPTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A teenager who went missing Thursday evening has been located unharmed, according to Bullard...
Drone helps locate missing Bullard teen
Police in New York say they are working to remove more than 125 cats from a home where a couple...
Police: Couple found dead in home with more than 125 cats
Kenneth Lee Orr
Affidavit: Former Henderson ISD booster reimbursed money taken out of account
Robert Eckert III
Death penalty still on table for Athens man
Chicken Salad Chick will be located at 4712 South Broadway Ave.
Chicken Salad Chick coming to Tyler

Latest News

Secretary of State Antony Blinken says a Chinese surveillance balloon over the U.S. may delay...
US temporarily restricts airspace over Carolina coastline; considering plan to down Chinese balloon
For a $5 donation, an Ohio animal shelter will add your ex's name to a litter box for...
Animal shelter will add your ex’s name to a litter box for Valentine’s Day
President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris stand on stage with DNC chair Jaime...
Dems decide to shake up start of 2024 presidential primary
Tyler District Engineer James “Bobby” Evans
‘Father’ of Adopt-A-Highway program, started in Tyler, has died
A man walks on sea wall near Spring Point Ledge Light, Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, in South...
Dangerously cold temperatures envelop Northeast