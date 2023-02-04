Crews respond to overnight structure fire in Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Firefighters responded to a structure fire at around 2 a.m. this morning.

It happened at a home on the 10,000 block of Holiday Hill Circle in Tyler.

The fire affected a shed and nearby vehicle, just feet away from a mobile home, causing a large amount of smoke. No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

