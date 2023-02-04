Crews respond to overnight structure fire in Tyler
Published: Feb. 4, 2023 at 4:29 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Firefighters responded to a structure fire at around 2 a.m. this morning.
It happened at a home on the 10,000 block of Holiday Hill Circle in Tyler.
The fire affected a shed and nearby vehicle, just feet away from a mobile home, causing a large amount of smoke. No injuries were reported.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
