City of Linden holds ceremony to mark 50th anniversary of Vietnam War ending

LINDEN, Texas (KLTV) - This year marks the 50th anniversary of the end of the Vietnam War conflict. It was March of 1973 when the Paris Peace Accords were finalized, ending the Vietnam war and American involvement in it.

The City of Linden organized a commemoration of the end of the Vietnam War at the old downtown courthouse. Hundreds turned out, many of them Vietnam veterans and their families, to remember the sacrifices made by those who fought in the war.

“Thank you to each Vietnam vet, and welcome home,” said Cass County Judge Travis Ransom. “Your service and sacrifice then continues to make an impact on the lives of many that serve today.”

They were also remembering one of their own, Air Force Staff Sergeant John O’neal Rucker of Linden. He was the last air force enlisted member killed in action while serving in Vietnam.

“He was a crew chief on the 119 that I flew, and I remember the attack quite well,” said retired Air Force Colonel Mark Tarpley. “We had a significant rocket attack, and it turned out that it took the life of John O’neal Rucker.”

Rucker’s daughter, born in Vietnam, who reunited with her family, was in attendance to remember her father.

“Today is much harder than I thought it would be,” said daughter Tia McConnell. “I didn’t know him. He didn’t know me. It’s hard. So, this is really my only tangible to the beginning of my life.”

A wreath was placed on Rucker’s gravesite in Linden, and another was placed to honor him at the courthouse monument.

“It’s always been important in my life, very much, and an honor. It’s one of the reasons I joined the military myself,” said niece Patty Rucker.

Even 50 years later, the remembrance draws big emotions from those who were there.

“You have no idea how good it is to be someplace where people care,” said one veteran.

Local Cass County and Linden elected officials, along with dignitaries from the National Air and Space Forces Association, all participated in today’s ceremony.

2023 marks the 50th anniversary of the end of the Vietnam War conflict, and an East Texas city held a commemoration of that today.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.