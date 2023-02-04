Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check

Carmen DeCruz trial: Court analyzes body cam footage frame by frame as the second week wraps up

Carmen DeCruz (left), Michael Dean (right)
Carmen DeCruz (left), Michael Dean (right)(KWTX)
By Josh Bowering
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 6:42 PM CST|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELL COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - On Friday, the court focused on body cam video, worn by Carmen DeCruz, going frame by frame to analyze the last few minutes before Micael Dean’s death.

The defense first presented Robert McFarlane, a forensic video analyst based in Colorado, to take the stand and present the jury the nearly 5,000 frames captured from the time DeCruz exited his squad car to minutes after Dean was shot.

From the time DeCruz exited his squad car to the time Dean was shot, one minute and two seconds had passed.

During those 64 seconds, DeCruz shouted 20 commands at Dean before entering a “tug-of-war” over the PT cruiser’s keys, the car being driven by Dean.

Mcfarlane testified to say Dean’s right hand could be seen on top of the gun’s barrel, during the “tug-of-war”, just one-tenth of a second before the gun fired.

State attorneys argued that some of the labeling, in the body cam video, done by McFarlane, wasn’t anatomically accurate to Dean who was 5′0 exactly.

The state continued to say that McFarlane’s findings weren’t accurate with previous testimonials and that Dean never made contact with the gun.

McFarlane’s testimony lasted for nearly five hours.

Before court adjourned, David Blake, took the stand to discuss the stress response system, better known as fight or flight, and how this could’ve led to a sympathetic discharge by DeCruz.

Friday wraps up week two of the trial, set to continue on Monday.

KWTX is actively working to obtain the footage shown in court.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A teenager who went missing Thursday evening has been located unharmed, according to Bullard...
Drone helps locate missing Bullard teen
Police in New York say they are working to remove more than 125 cats from a home where a couple...
Police: Couple found dead in home with more than 125 cats
Kenneth Lee Orr
Affidavit: Former Henderson ISD booster reimbursed money taken out of account
Robert Eckert III
Death penalty still on table for Athens man
Chicken Salad Chick will be located at 4712 South Broadway Ave.
Chicken Salad Chick coming to Tyler

Latest News

Tyler District Engineer James “Bobby” Evans
‘Father’ of Adopt-A-Highway program, started in Tyler, has died
State of Texas, County of Henderson
Henderson County issues disaster declaration due to storm damage
Christus EMS took one pereson to the hospital.
1 hospitalized after single-vehicle wreck in Grand Saline
Random Acts of Kindness
Tyler homeowners get random help from neighbors, strangers in storm cleanup
You didn’t have to look long to see power crews around Tyler on Friday.
Power outages continue for Tyler residents in ice storm aftermath